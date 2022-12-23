FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold arriving today in the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are in effect today and tomorrow as we deal with very cold temperatures. A strong Arctic cold front will move through the Lowcountry early Friday morning. Behind this front, sunny, windy and cold conditions are expected today. Early morning temps in the 50s will drop into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s by lunchtime. Wind gusts 35 to 45 mph are possible today along with isolated power outages! Temps will fall quickly tonight with the potential for near record lows by Saturday morning. The record low on Christmas Eve is 16° dating back to 1989. Wind chills could near 0° in spots tomorrow morning. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect from 7PM Friday through 11 AM Saturday. Sunny skies are expected on Christmas Eve with highs only in the low to mid 30s and wind chills in the 20s. The wind should turn lighter by Christmas morning with lows near 20 degrees. We expect a mostly sunny Christmas with highs in the low 40s. A warming trend is expected next week!

TODAY: Falling Temps. Sunny, Windy and Cold. Afternoon Temps in the 30s!

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly Sunny. High 35.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 42.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 48.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.