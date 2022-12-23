SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: ‘Dangerous cold’: Get ready for single-digit wind chills this weekend

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry will see its coldest temperatures in nearly a year this weekend as a cold front begins moving into the area Friday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said temperatures will fall from about the 50s on Friday morning down into the 30s by noon as the cold front moves in.

“You’ll know as soon as it moves through. That temperature is going to start to drop,” he said.

Strong winds accompaning the front will cause the wind chill, the “feels like” temperature, to drop as well.

“We’re talking about wind gusts today, 30 to 40 mph,” Sovine said. “So if you have any of those inflatable decorations out in your yard, you want to make sure you deflate those or they’re going to be flying around today as winds pick up. And they’re going to pick up very quickly this morning.”

Sovine said Friday will be a sunny day despite the rapid drop in temperatures.

By the time you wake up Saturday morning, most of the Lowcountry will be in the teens. Wind chill values will make the cold even worse.

“By Saturday morning, wind chills will be in the single digits,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

Walsh said a Wind Chill Advisory is likely to be issued area-wide for late Friday and early Saturday.

The Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina are under a wind chill advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday with very cold wind chills expected. A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Those areas of the state, along with east central Georgia, could see wind chills ranging between 5 degrees to minus 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Lowcountry, Walsh said the winds will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve with sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s, about 25 degrees below average for late December.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Saturday night and it should be a dry and sunny Christmas with highs in the low to mid-40s.

The team has declared Friday and Saturday “First Alert Weather Days” to help get the word out to prepare for the big drop in temperatures.

If you are traveling by car this weekend, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded.

Bring your pets inside and provide adequate shelter for livestock. Winterize your outside faucets and pipes before the cold temperatures arrive.

Leave your inside faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where temperatures do not rise above freezing.

Avoid outside activities if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats, gloves and hats.

