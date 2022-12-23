FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash.

Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side.

“Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

