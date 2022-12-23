Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold temperatures on the forecast, four Lowcountry churches are opening their doors for people who lack a warm place to stay during the weekend’s cold temperatures.

These four churches are opening their warming shelters this weekend:

Seacoast Summerville, 301 E N 5th St.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Rd., Goose Creek

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate, 1444 Remount Rd., North Charleston

Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Officials from multiple churches said they are called to go out into the community to serve their neighbors and offering a warm and safe place for people to rest their heads is a great way to do that.

Seacoast Summerville will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will stay open through Monday morning. Church officials said they will have a hot meal for guests, and Dorchester County will provide free transportation to the center over the weekend.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church opens its doors at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and will provide a warm dinner and breakfast.

Aldersgate will be open Sunday starting at 7 p.m. The City of Charleston said in a tweet that CARTA will provide free transportation to and from the shelter and that drop-off and pick-up at the intersection of Remount Road and Allison Avenue.

Hibben UMC will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. and they will provide guests with hot meals and the opportunity to shower.

The Rev. Katie Brock, an associate minister at Hibben UMC, said they will be picking up guests at around 6:30 p.m. at the Citadel Baptist church downtown, and CARTA will provide free transportation back to the peninsula the next morning.

“It is so meaningful, just to see the passion in the individuals who work the shelters. They just are so in it; they are so wanting to provide something safe and special for these individuals. So, it’s been really heartwarming to see them doing it, and it’s been heartwarming to receive from the guests how meaningful it is for them to have a space to come in and sleep,” Brock said.

Homeless shelters in the area are preparing for this cold weather as well.

Officials from the Navigation Center said they’re prepping warm blankets, jackets and hats, and One80 place said they’re assembling kits to give out that will include hand warmers, socks and blankets.

