SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend

Four Lowcountry churches are opening warming shelters for people who lack a warm place to stay...
Four Lowcountry churches are opening warming shelters for people who lack a warm place to stay as an unusually strong Arctic cold front could drive wind chill temperatures into single digits this weekend.(Live 5/File)
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold temperatures on the forecast, four Lowcountry churches are opening their doors for people who lack a warm place to stay during the weekend’s cold temperatures.

These four churches are opening their warming shelters this weekend:

  • Seacoast Summerville, 301 E N 5th St.
  • Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Rd., Goose Creek
  • Holy City Missions at Aldersgate, 1444 Remount Rd., North Charleston
  • Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Officials from multiple churches said they are called to go out into the community to serve their neighbors and offering a warm and safe place for people to rest their heads is a great way to do that.

Seacoast Summerville will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will stay open through Monday morning. Church officials said they will have a hot meal for guests, and Dorchester County will provide free transportation to the center over the weekend.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church opens its doors at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and will provide a warm dinner and breakfast.

Aldersgate will be open Sunday starting at 7 p.m. The City of Charleston said in a tweet that CARTA will provide free transportation to and from the shelter and that drop-off and pick-up at the intersection of Remount Road and Allison Avenue.

Hibben UMC will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. and they will provide guests with hot meals and the opportunity to shower.

The Rev. Katie Brock, an associate minister at Hibben UMC, said they will be picking up guests at around 6:30 p.m. at the Citadel Baptist church downtown, and CARTA will provide free transportation back to the peninsula the next morning.

“It is so meaningful, just to see the passion in the individuals who work the shelters. They just are so in it; they are so wanting to provide something safe and special for these individuals. So, it’s been really heartwarming to see them doing it, and it’s been heartwarming to receive from the guests how meaningful it is for them to have a space to come in and sleep,” Brock said.

Homeless shelters in the area are preparing for this cold weather as well.

Officials from the Navigation Center said they’re prepping warm blankets, jackets and hats, and One80 place said they’re assembling kits to give out that will include hand warmers, socks and blankets.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery

Latest News

Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20 and wind chill values between...
FIRST ALERT: ‘Dangerous cold’: Get ready for single-digit wind chills this weekend
Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
Russell Laffitte, who prosecutors accused of conspiring with Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh,...
DOJ says Laffitte’s motion for new trial should be denied
Summerville Police officers were called to the Summerville Garden Apartments for reports of...
Report: Woman arrested after firing gun into air outside apartments