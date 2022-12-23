SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Gamecocks hand out food to homeless

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least 10 University of South Carolina (USC) football players worked in the kitchen of a homeless shelter Thursday night.

The Oliver Gospel Mission, located on Taylor Street for 134 years strong, is a faith-based shelter seeking to transform the lives of homeless men and women.

The non-profit feeds 150 people every day, and Thursday was no exception.

“Tonight we’re working together… and that’s what makes this community exciting. When we can come together, pour back into others and make their lives different,” said Travis McNeal, Executive Director for Oliver Gospel.

McNeal played piano as the Gamecocks worked alongside former shelter residents to distribute food to those less fortunate.

“Not only does it put everything into perspective, it makes you grateful for everything you have,” said Alex “Boogie” Huntley, a defensive lineman for the USC football team.

Huntley volunteered alongside his Gamecock brothers to feed the community as well as distribute stocking stuffers and gifts provided by donors.

The people there were not only grateful but prideful of the town they call home.

“I love the Carolina Gamecocks, man. I love them… that’s my team,” said Jeremiah Thomas, a frequent visitor at Oliver Gospel.

Thompson has lived in Columbia his whole life and applauds Oliver Gospel for its commitment to the homeless population. The 62-year-old considers the Gamecocks an extension of the Oliver Gospel family.

“Clemson is cool, but they’re not my team. I’m staying with the Carolina Gamecocks… Honestly, they’re my family. Because I love Columbia so much. Columbia is my town.”

WIS spoke with an additional Oliver Gospel guest who is equally proud of his home team.

“I love Gamecocks. Ever since 2005, I’ve been a Gamecocks fan,” said James Nabors, a Connecticut native who moved to the Midlands 17 years ago.

Nabors recognized several of Thursday’s volunteers from TV and delivered the following message personally: “Thank you for beating Clemson.”

Oliver Gospel Mission is asking for your support to continue its programs. You can donate here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery

Latest News

Holy City Missions said they can take in just under 80 people, but they’re doing so while...
Holy City Missions looking to raise $1.5M to expand warming shelter, food pantry
Instead of holding the Ninth Annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ at The Citadel this year,...
Annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ needs Christmas Day volunteers
Four Lowcountry churches are opening warming shelters for people who lack a warm place to stay...
Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters this weekend
Santa and firefighters helped the nonprofit give out clothes, shoes, and bikes, GP Hope founder...
GP HOPE delivers toys and holiday cheer to Colleton County residents