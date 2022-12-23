SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

How to stay warm and safe during a record-breaking winter weekend

Battalion Chief Shawn Flanagan from St. John’s Fire District says they typically see one to two...
Battalion Chief Shawn Flanagan from St. John’s Fire District says they typically see one to two house fires caused by space heaters this time of year.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With seeing record-breaking temperatures this weekend that the Lowcountry is not used to, many folks will be plugging in their space heaters. However, doing this can also possibly lead to fires.

Battalion Chief Shawn Flanagan from St. John’s Fire District says they typically see one to two house fires caused by space heaters this time of year. Nationally, around 65,000 house fires come from heating devices.

Flanagan says space heaters are supposed to be a supplemental source of heat, not the primary source. He says it is best to keep them at least three feet away from anything combustible and not on the carpet.

“Keeping them above 55, on the high side, it’s up to your own preference,” Flanagan said. “But again, the higher you raise it, the more moisture is getting pulled into the room. So, if you have live Christmas trees, be very cautious of that so you’re not drying out your tree, which could easily combust or start a fire somewhere.”

Flanagan says if you are going to plug your space heaters in, only keep it in the outlet and try not to use an extension cord or power strip because of the high number of watts being used.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division have been monitoring the weather...
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
During the closure, the parking lot, playground, restrooms, showers and beach access will be...
IOP County Park to close for 2 months while contractors work on $533K project