How to stay warm and safe during a record-breaking winter weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With seeing record-breaking temperatures this weekend that the Lowcountry is not used to, many folks will be plugging in their space heaters. However, doing this can also possibly lead to fires.

Battalion Chief Shawn Flanagan from St. John’s Fire District says they typically see one to two house fires caused by space heaters this time of year. Nationally, around 65,000 house fires come from heating devices.

Flanagan says space heaters are supposed to be a supplemental source of heat, not the primary source. He says it is best to keep them at least three feet away from anything combustible and not on the carpet.

“Keeping them above 55, on the high side, it’s up to your own preference,” Flanagan said. “But again, the higher you raise it, the more moisture is getting pulled into the room. So, if you have live Christmas trees, be very cautious of that so you’re not drying out your tree, which could easily combust or start a fire somewhere.”

Flanagan says if you are going to plug your space heaters in, only keep it in the outlet and try not to use an extension cord or power strip because of the high number of watts being used.

