SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a...
Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.(Gray News, file)
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery

Latest News

It's a cold mess.
Arctic blast snarls holiday travel
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20 and wind chill values between...
FIRST ALERT: ‘Dangerous cold’: Get ready for single-digit wind chills this weekend
Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the...
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute