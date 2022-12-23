Passengers run into delays and cancellations at Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past 24 hours, 16 flights have been canceled at the Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware.

This comes as many people are trying to get back home for the holidays. At the same time, winter storms are sweeping across the country.

As of now, the list of arriving and departing flights from Charleston includes a large number of delays affecting many passengers.

Witnesses say the lines at the ticketing and security area are currently not too long. Southwest employees at the airport say they are trying to handle the situation as best they can.

“Well, it’s always so great to connect people this time of the year; families loved ones that are trying to see their families for the first time this year,” Southwest ticketing employee Aaron Kastel said. “And we feel so gratified and thankful to be able to play a part in that role in helping customers; yes, we’ve had some weather issues. But we love it. We love to make people smile and get them to where they need to be for long hours.”

In the past seven days, flight activity has increased by 10% in comparison to the same week in 2020, according to FlightAware data.

