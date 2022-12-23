Report: Woman arrested after firing gun into air outside apartments

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun into the air outside a Summerville apartment complex Tuesday night.

Authorities say Jasmine Hill, 31, faces charges of discharging a firearm in town limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Summerville Police officers were called to the Summerville Garden Apartments for reports of shots fired in the area around 10:35 p.m. Witnesses told police two people were arguing outside, and a total of five shots were fired.

While responding to the scene, an officer saw a white Malibu leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Another officer caught up with the car and pulled it over on North Main Street.

While conducting the traffic stop, officers noticed two spent shell casings in the car, the report states.

Police say the driver, Jasmine Hill, admitted to shooting a gun off in the air earlier that night. She gave the officers the gun, which was located under the driver’s seat.

Officers ran the gun through NCIC, and it came back stolen through the North Charleston Police Department. Hill told the officers she did not know it was stolen, according to the incident report.

Officers say Hill believed her boyfriend was “seeing a girl on the side” who lives at the Summerville Garden Apartments. Hill drove to the complex because she believed the man was there.

Eventually, Hill met the man outside, and that is when they began arguing, and she fired the gun into the air shortly after, police say.

Police arrested Hill, and she was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.