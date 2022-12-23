SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range.

In a letter sent to Hampton County Sheriff Thomas Smalls and Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander, Senator Margie Bright Matthews questions why the agencies have done nothing to properly address residents’ concerns regarding the Maltese Arms Shooting Club and Range.

The nearly 50-page letter points to a Live 5 Investigation about a lawsuit against the range, which details how stray bullets from the range constantly hit nearby properties, putting residents’ lives at risk, according to the suit. An attorney representing the 12 plaintiffs in the case says the range staying open as it is now is a death waiting to happen. Sen. Matthews agrees.

“It is very clear that this is a threat to the community and a safety issue that could potentially result in loss of a life,” Matthews says. “I have many concerns regarding how this business was able to set itself up while it is located so closely to homes and a business in the area.”

Matthews, who represents portions of Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties, goes on to detail the jurisdictional issues regarding the complaints of stray bullets, similar to the concerns listed in the 2022 lawsuit. Both the Yemassee Police Department and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office have addressed residents’ concerns saying that nothing can be done because the gun range is inside Yemassee town limits. The properties where the bullets land, according to Matthews and the lawsuit, is outside of town limits in an unincorporated portion of Hampton County, just across Pocotaligo Road, where several plaintiffs live and work.

It was discovered that the Town of Yemassee moved to annex the shooting range property into its town limits in 2018, the document states. This came only after residents laid out their concerns, saying they feared for their lives and wanted the range shut down, Matthews says.

“This has created a jurisdictional nightmare of which the Town of Yemassee and Hampton County have been unable to determine who has jurisdictional oversight,” Matthews says. “This leaves the residents of the area without protections afforded to most citizens in the state.”

“The idea that a community can be put in such imminent danger with no recourse and/or no one willing to independently address the situation is inexcusable,” Matthews says.

Further, the letter details how a Hampton County ordinance was disregarded during the establishment process of the range in 2017. At the time, Hampton County Ordinances prohibited the use within the General Development District, which states “Commercial or Club Outdoor Pistol, Rifle or Skeet Range” is a prohibited use of the land.

Sen. Matthews investigation request is below:

“I am asking that the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Yemassee Police Department conduct a joint investigation to determine the level of risk and potential harm that [Maltese Arms] Shooting Range poses to the [community]. Today, my main questions is why is it taking so long for your agencies to resolve the jurisdiction questions in order to serve and protect the community at large?”

In addition to local agencies, Matthews copied in on the letter: Chief Mark Keel with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Robert Boyles with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Matthew Gates with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Yemassee Mayor Colin Moore and Hampton County Council Chairman Charles Phillips, as well as Cameron Bopp with Live 5 News and Hampton County resident Ben Fennell, the spokesperson for the group of concerned residents. Matthews is asking all state agencies to assist in the investigation.

