Thousands without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures

Dominion Energy says scattered power outages are possible as gusty winds topple trees or tree...
Dominion Energy says scattered power outages are possible as gusty winds topple trees or tree limbs.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Lowcountry prepares for near-record lows and the third-coldest Christmas morning in 85 years, portions of the state are already seeing power outages.

As of 8 a.m., electric customers in the Upstate and Midlands were reporting thousands of outages.

In the Midlands, the most outages were reported in Lexington and Richland Counties, with a combined total of nearly 24,000 customers offline.

Several counties in the Upstate also reported outages, with Greenville County listing 9,754; Anderson County listing 7,597 and Spartanburg County with 2,806.

Lowcountry counties, as of 8:30 a.m., were reporting few if any outages.

But Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said Thursday that with expected wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, customers could experience scattered power outages. Dominion crews, he said, are prepared and ready to respond.

“Trees and tree limbs are the number one reason for outages across our system,” Fischer said in a statement.

The power outages and the threat of additional outages from wind-blown trees come as an unusually strong Arctic cold front that began moving across the state earlier Friday morning. That front is expected to cause a dramatic drop in temperatures Friday morning and into Saturday.

Residents should consider fully charging their phones and mobile devices before the winds gain strength in case they lose power.

The Lowcountry will wake up to the coldest Christmas morning since 1989, the year Hurricane Hugo made landfall in the Charleston area, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Wind chill values are expected to be in single digits by Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday and continue through 11 a.m. Saturday for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton Counties. For Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties, the advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

