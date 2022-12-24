1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash near the Huger area.

It happened at 6:35 a.m. on SC Highway 41.

A 2004 Nissan truck traveled north on the highway and crossed the center of the road.

The driver then overcorrected and drove off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the truck died, Bolt said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

