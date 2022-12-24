SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

It happened at 6:35 a.m. on SC Highway 41.
It happened at 6:35 a.m. on SC Highway 41.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash near the Huger area.

It happened at 6:35 a.m. on SC Highway 41.

A 2004 Nissan truck traveled north on the highway and crossed the center of the road.

The driver then overcorrected and drove off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the truck died, Bolt said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy says scattered power outages are possible as gusty winds topple trees or tree...
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Wind chill values across the Lowcountry are in single digits on Christmas Eve morning.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures near record lows Saturday morning
Christmas came early in Goose Creek for 20-year-old Kyle Kons.
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

Latest News

Wind chill values across the Lowcountry are in single digits on Christmas Eve morning.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures near record lows Saturday morning
Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side.
Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic
Nonprofit organizations hand out warm clothes to those in need.
Giving back to the homeless during a holiday weekend of freezing temperatures
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Giving back to the homeless during a holiday weekend of freezing temperatures