Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand

Dominion Energy is asking its customers to conserve energy amid an increase demand in power...
Dominion Energy is asking its customers to conserve energy amid an increase demand in power because of the cold weather. One way to conserve power, they say, is to set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.(Arizona's Family)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption.

The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather.

Wind chills across the Lowcountry Saturday morning were mostly in single digits after a strong cold front moved across the state Friday.

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam said the company is feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as customers run their heat units “extra hard trying to keep warm.”

“Our top priority is keeping every one of our customers safe and warm while our team works hard to manage this situation. We are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy use to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity,” Kissam said. “We thank you in advance for your patience as you enjoy time with loved ones during this special holiday season.”

Dominion implemented “a controlled load shed throughout its South Carolina service territory,” according to a news release.

“Dominion Energy is unable to alert affected customers about exact times or duration if related outages occur,” the release states.

As of 10:30 a.m., Dominion reported only 815 power outages across the state. Of those 815, 302 were reported in Charleston County and 117 were reported in Beaufort County, according to poweroutage.us.

As the cold front first began moving in Friday morning, tens of thousands of South Carolinians were left without power as strong winds were blamed for topping trees or tree branches and damaging power lines.

Dominion provided the following ways customers can reduce their energy use now:

  • Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.
  • Turn off non-essential internal and external lights.
  • Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.
  • Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.
  • Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

Dominion Energy also continues to respond to other weather-related outages across the system. The best way to report an outage is through the Dominion Energy app, which is available to download for free on Google Play and the App Store.

