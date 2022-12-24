SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

FBI calls Shaw AFB trespassing, shooting ‘isolated incident,’ agency issues statement

An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon, officials say.
By Marissa Lute and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating after officials say an Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon.

The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.

FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler says the person gained access to the base, which is near Sumter, with a “prohibited weapon.”

The intruder was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment and is expected to recover, according to Wheeler.

The FBI issued a statement on the incident:

There is no indication that this isolated incident is related to terrorism or any other violent extremism, and there is no threat to the general public.

Local and federal authorities, as well as the 20th Security Forces Squadron, are investigating the incident.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, said after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy says scattered power outages are possible as gusty winds topple trees or tree...
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Wind chill values across the Lowcountry are in single digits on Christmas Eve morning.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory reissued for parts of the Lowcountry
Christmas came early in Goose Creek for 20-year-old Kyle Kons.
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

Latest News

Wind chill values across the Lowcountry are in single digits on Christmas Eve morning.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory reissued for parts of the Lowcountry
The calls for a new investigation come as residents say their properties are still being hit...
SC gun range responds to state senator’s request for probe
Warm beds inside Goose Creek United Methodist Church to keep everyone safe during cold...
Goose Creek church hopes to provide warm place to stay during holiday cooldown
It happened at 6:35 a.m. on SC Highway 41.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.