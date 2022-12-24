FBI calls Shaw AFB trespassing, shooting ‘isolated incident,’ agency issues statement

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating after officials say an Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon.

The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.

FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler says the person gained access to the base, which is near Sumter, with a “prohibited weapon.”

The intruder was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment and is expected to recover, according to Wheeler.

The FBI issued a statement on the incident:

There is no indication that this isolated incident is related to terrorism or any other violent extremism, and there is no threat to the general public.

Local and federal authorities, as well as the 20th Security Forces Squadron, are investigating the incident.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, said after the incident.

