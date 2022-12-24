FIRST ALERT: Temperatures near record lows Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Locations across the Lowcountry were within a few degrees of all-time record lows on Christmas Eve morning after an unusually strong Arctic cold front moved in Friday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the record low at the Charleston International Airport stands at 16 degrees while the record downtown stands at 20. The Lowcountry woke up on Christmas Eve morning to temperatures just above those figures, but not by much.

At 6 a.m., temperatures around the area ranged from 20 degrees in McClellanville and Kiawah Island down to 17 in Kingstree and 16 in Orangeburg.

The wind chill, or “feels like” temperature, however, dropped those figures to single digits for many areas. Summerville and Georgetown reported a wind chill of 7, while Goose Creek, Johns Island and Kiawah Island listed a 6-degree wind chill. North Charleston’s stood at 5 and in Walterboro and Orangeburg, it felt like just 3 degrees outside.

The drastic drop in temperatures from Friday morning’s high of the low 50s followed the combination of an Arctic cold front which chilled most of the nation and gusty winds driving the single-digit wind chills.

Experts advised those traveling by car this weekend to keep their phones charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case they become stranded.

They also urged people to bring pets inside and provide adequate shelter for livestock, and to protect outside faucets and pipes before the cold temperatures arrive.

The National Weather Service said people should avoid outside activities if possible, but that those who must go outside should dress warmly in coats, gloves and hats.

Wind chill advisory in effect for Lowcountry into Saturday morning

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for Lowcountry counties from 7 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday.

The advisory calleds for very cold wind chills, as low as zero far inland and as low as 5 degrees along the coast for portions of southeast South Carolina.

The Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina will also be under a wind chill advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday with very cold wind chills expected.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Four Lowcountry churches operated warming shelters starting Friday night for people who do not have adequate shelter.

Meanwhile, Lowcountry energy providers and first responders are prepared for emergencies during the cold weather.

St. John’s Fire District Battalion Chief Shawn Flanagan said they typically see one to two house fires caused by space heaters this time of year. Nationally, around 65,000 house fires come from heating devices.

Flanagan says space heaters are supposed to be a supplemental source of heat, not the primary source. He says it is best to keep them at least three feet away from anything combustible and not on the carpet.

Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland said keeping HVAC systems set to 68 degrees or lower is best and advises people bump the thermostat up only two degrees at a time to avoid overtaxing the system.

As far as water heaters, Vreeland says to turn it down to 120 degrees and use cold water in the washing machine.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said with expected 40 to 50-mph wind gusts, customers could experience scattered power outages and said Dominion crews are prepared and ready to respond to restore power as quickly as possible.

Trees and tree limbs are the number one reason for outages, he said.

Coldest Christmas morning since year of Hurricane Hugo

In the Lowcountry, Walsh said the winds will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve with sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s, about 25 degrees below average for late December.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Saturday night.

Sovine said Sunday will be the coldest Christmas morning since 1989, the year Hurricane Hugo devastated the Charleston area. It will also likely be the third-coldest Christmas in 85 years, he said.

Christmas Day should be dry and sunny but the high temperature will only reach the low to mid-40s.

The team declared Friday and Saturday “First Alert Weather Days” this past Sunday to alert people to the big drop in temperatures.

