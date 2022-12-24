SC Lottery
‘Gained his angel wings’: Jonah Burton passes away from rare brain cancer

Jonah Burton, 8, has died after battling a rare form of brain cancer. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Eric Richards
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County boy battling a rare form of brain cancer has died.

Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family.

“Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a statement on a Facebook page dedicated to his cancer fight. “He has become one of our many guardian angels. This isn’t goodbye. This is ‘till we meet again.”

Posted by Jonah Strong on Saturday, December 24, 2022

The family told WMBF News earlier this month that Jonah’s cancer battle began when he was just a year and a half old. Numerous doctor visits and surgeries later, the form of cancer is so rare not much is known about it.

“It’s an HGNET with a BCOR mutation and was discovered in May 2016 and he was diagnosed in October,” said Shane Burton, Jonah’s father.

What doctors have told the family is that it is a form of cancer that grows fast, which makes it extremely difficult to treat. It also caused vision and hearing loss.

Doctors told the family in October he wouldn’t make it to his eighth birthday, which was on Dec. 21. A special birthday celebration for Jonah was held earlier this month where members of the community and first responders honored the young boy and his family, swearing him in as an honorary firefighter.

He was also previously honored by the Horry County Police Department for his fight and was named an honorary junior police officer.

You can share your messages of support for Jonah and his family on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

