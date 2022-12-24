Georgetown Police investigate early-morning drive-by shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man was wounded in an early-morning Christmas Eve shooting in Georgetown.

Officers responded to the area of Prince and Alex Alford Streets at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired, Maj. Nelson Brown said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators described the incident as a drive-by shooting and were processing the crime scene and searching for clues early Saturday morning.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing, Brown said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911 or their Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

