Giving back to the homeless during a holiday weekend of freezing temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many folks at home are snuggled up on the couch watching the TV, have a blanket on, or the heat turned up... but not everyone will have that luxury this weekend. Many people experiencing homelessness here in the Lowcountry are living in the street, trying to bare these bitter, cold temperatures.

“You can’t drive anywhere in the Lowcountry without seeing someone who’s homeless,” Aaron Comstock, the founder of Uplift Charleston, a nonprofit that gives back to the homeless, said.

Aaron Hicks, founder of Transformation Outreach, a nonprofit that gives back to low-income areas, agrees.

“And to know that there’s individuals out there who don’t have a home and won’t have a warming shelter to even get to,” Hicks said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Both Comstock and Hicks say they see one of the largest homeless populations in North Charleston. Uplift Charleston gives out coats, gloves, blankets and more on a regular basis, but especially during temperatures like these.

Others like Michelle Robiason, also gives out supplies every week along Rivers Avenue and even makes homecooked meals.

“They’re dependent on me no matter if it’s rain, sleet, snow, or whatever,” Robiason said. “I got to be there because I’m obligated to do that.”

Comstock and Hicks say there’s currently no homeless center in North Charleston.

“We need to have a center where folks can go to not only stay warm and safe, but also get counseling, get help getting jobs, have maybe a computer lab,” Comstock said.

They both say turning old buildings like the former Department of Social Services, churches or schools into places where the homeless can sleep and eat during the day would make a huge difference.

“Collaborate with organizations to actually find effective change,” Hicks said.

Seacoast Summerville is one of the few warming shelters open 24 hours this weekend. These folks stress that being homeless is not just an issue during this weekend, but it’s an issue all year round.

“It’s like a knife in my heart to know that they don’t have a hot meal on the table or presents under the tree or even just a roof over their head,” Hicks said.

Robiason says now is a better time than ever to give back.

“Cause at this time we need to start supporting each other and put ourselves in other people’s situations, so that’s why we try to give back to the neighborhood as much as we can,” Robiason said.

“Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year issue,” Comstock said. “This is not just an issue just for the wintertime or the holidays. This is something we do every week.”

Paul Jerome Shine received coats from Uplift Charleston and says he is thankful for the support.

“And on that note, I want everybody to have a blessed day,” Shine said. “Be safe, be careful and man, shake the devil off sometimes. And be warm.”

Uplift Charleston can be found on their website and on their social media pages. Comstock says their donation sites are located at Frothy Beard Brewing, Oak Road Brewery, Hobcaw Brewery and Holy City Brewing.

Uplift Charleston and Transformation Outreach will be passing out warm clothes, hot soup, blankets and heating pads at One80 Place at 35 Walnut St. at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at the SuperStop at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue in North Charleston 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Robiason says she will be driving around Rivers Avenue to find the best place to set up to hand out homecooked food and clothing on Christmas Day at 12 p.m.

