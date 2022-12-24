SC Lottery
Goose Creek church hopes to provide warm place to stay during holiday cooldown

Warm beds inside Goose Creek United Methodist Church to keep everyone safe during cold temperatures.(Live 5)
Warm beds inside Goose Creek United Methodist Church to keep everyone safe during cold temperatures.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Lowcountry experiences cold temperatures this holiday weekend, one warming shelter shares how and why they serve those who may not have a warm place to stay.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church has opened its doors since 2018 to people when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

They provide water, food, beds, blankets, hygiene kits and emergency lighting in case of a power outage.

Craig Sullivan, the church’s disaster relief coordinator, says they had six people stay at the church Friday night, who will most likely stay until Tuesday.

“They’re grateful to have a warm meal, and we got snacks,” Sullivan says. “We have people if they want someone to talk to, but we don’t try to put religion in the context; we’re just here to help their comfort. If it’s that part of the comfort they can use, fine, but we are just here to help people comfortably through the cold nights.”

To ensure an efficient process, the church accepts community members from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with lights out at 11 p.m. The next morning, everyone is given breakfast before having to leave by 7 a.m.

Emergency Management Director Will Rochester, who works with the county, says the biggest gap in getting people to the warming shelters is transportation.

On Saturday at the Walmart in Moncks Corner, a bus will take anyone who needs to get to a warming shelter in Berkeley County at 5 p.m. Berkeley County is working to continue transportation efforts for the rest of the cold front.

“We want to keep them out of the elements; that’s the biggest thing, we know it’s going to be cold,” Rochester said. “It’s the coldest day that we’ve experienced in a long time in the Lowcountry. That’s the biggest thing and to mitigate any kind of medical issues, illnesses or injuries for folks that don’t have that place to go when it gets really cold.”

Warming shelters are provided anytime the temperatures drop, especially with the winter storm hitting the nation during the holiday season, Pastor Henry Simmons says.

“Our hearts go out to those that are trying to brave to cold, and they’re trying to make something here at Christmas; and what better opportunity for us to show them the love of Christ,” Simmons said. “We’re providing the buildings, we’re not really doing anything way out of the way but to be there and just open the buildings and provide a warm meal; it’s there for the taking. We want them to know that God blesses them.”

The shelter has never reached capacity but says if they become overcrowded, people will be transported to another nearby location.

For a full list of warming shelters in the Lowcountry, click here. 

