SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Officials: Person shot after attempting to illegally enter Shaw AFB

An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday...
An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon, officials say.(FOX5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon, officials say.

The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander.

The intruder was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Local and federal authorities, as well as the 20th Security Forces Squadron, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
Dominion Energy says scattered power outages are possible as gusty winds topple trees or tree...
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team

Latest News

Babies in the Level II Special Care Nursery at the Summerville Medical Center were dressed as...
PHOTOS: Santa visits babies at the Summerville Medical Center
Dominion Energy says scattered power outages are possible as gusty winds topple trees or tree...
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
The calls for a new investigation come as residents say their properties are still being hit...
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
Christmas came early in Goose Creek for 20-year-old Kyle Kons.
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen