Officials: Person shot after attempting to illegally enter Shaw AFB

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon, officials say.

The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander.

The intruder was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Local and federal authorities, as well as the 20th Security Forces Squadron, are investigating the incident.

