South Carolina Highway Patrol breaks down what travelers can expect on roads this Christmas weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the drop in temperatures, South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging people to prepare their vehicles just as they would their homes.

Trooper Nick Pye says it’s surprising the number of people he sees who run out of gas during their commutes or don’t have a spare tire.

He says with these low temperatures, it’s even more important to make sure travelers have everything needed to avoid getting stuck alongside the road and missing out on their Christmas festivities.

“On a normal day, if you have a flat tire, or you have a car issue, and you’re on the side of the road for 45, 50 minutes, whatever it may be, you know, it’s bearable. You can handle it,” said Pye. “When we’re talking about temperatures in the low twenties and windshields in the teens and single digits, If the person is not dressed right, or properly it can be a really bad situation.”

As for overall traffic, Pye says Christmas traffic isn’t quite the increase seen for Thanksgiving.

Pye says this year’s Holiday traffic is more scattered and there’s no specific time period when they expect more people on the roads.

Although, he does say Myrtle Beach and Charleston tend to have some of the heaviest traffic throughout the state of South Carolina.

SCHP says their biggest concern on the road this Holiday season is impaired driving.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with the kickoff of the Sober or Slammer Holiday campaign.

The campaign will run through New Year’s Day in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“The message here is simple - the decision to drive after drinking has the potential to negatively and permanently impact your life, as well as the lives of your family members and other motorists,” said Robert G. Woods, IV, Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “Our troopers and officers will be working with local law enforcement to help ensure that everyone can travel safely and enjoy the holiday season with friends and family.”

