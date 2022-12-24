SC Lottery
Tanger Outlets packed for last-minute shopping

The Tanger Outlets, which is located in North Charleston, were packed Saturday afternoon as...
The Tanger Outlets, which is located in North Charleston, were packed Saturday afternoon as people rushed to get last-minute gifts despite the freezing temperatures.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Christmas being Sunday, a lot of people are already done with their holiday shopping, but some still had last-minute shopping to do.

The Tanger Outlets, which is located in North Charleston, were packed Saturday afternoon as people rushed to get last-minute gifts despite the freezing temperatures.

One shopper from Anderson is visiting family this holiday weekend.

“We usually get our shopping done early,” Jacob Crenshaw said. “But since we’re not in a normal place, like let’s just do something, go out. There are some good deals here, and I found some stuff for myself.”

Some shoppers said they normally do not wait this long to shop, while others say shopping on Christmas Eve is a tradition.

