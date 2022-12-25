SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

8-year-old dies on Christmas Eve after battling rare form of brain cancer, family shares

Jonah Burton, 8, has died after battling a rare form of brain cancer. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff, Eric Richards and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina boy battling a rare form of brain cancer has died.

Jonah Burton, 8, passed away Saturday, according to statements from his family.

“Jonah has gained his angel wings,” a statement on a Facebook page dedicated to the boy’s cancer fight said. “He has become one of our many guardian angels.”

WMBF shared Jonah’s story earlier this month. He was a year-and-a-half old when his cancer battle started.

The family said the form of cancer Jonah was battling was so rare that not much was known about it. They said doctors told them that it is a form of cancer that grows fast, which made it extremely difficult to treat. It also caused vision and hearing loss.

“It’s an HGNET with a BCOR mutation and was discovered in May 2016 and he was diagnosed in October,” said Shane Burton, Jonah’s father.

Doctors reportedly told the family in October that Jonah wasn’t expected to make it to his eighth birthday, which was on Dec. 21.

WMBF also covered a special birthday celebration for Jonah where members of the community and first responders honored him and his family, swearing him in as an honorary firefighter.

Jonah was also previously honored by the Horry County Police Department for his fight and was named an honorary junior police officer.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy says scattered power outages are possible as gusty winds topple trees or tree...
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Wind chill values across the Lowcountry are in single digits on Christmas Eve morning.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory reissued for parts of the Lowcountry
Christmas came early in Goose Creek for 20-year-old Kyle Kons.
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

Latest News

Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
At least 18 die as storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
The Tanger Outlets, which is located in North Charleston, were packed Saturday afternoon as...
Tanger Outlets packed for last-minute shopping
Warm beds inside Goose Creek United Methodist Church to keep everyone safe during cold...
Goose Creek church hopes to provide warm place to stay during holiday cooldown
Wind chill values across the Lowcountry are in single digits on Christmas Eve morning.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory reissued for parts of the Lowcountry