Charleston water officials issue critical notice

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System is issuing critical notice to its customers as they deal with leaks and capacity problems.



At the same time, the Charleston Water System is producing 100 million gallons of water per day, and they say they cannot safely produce much more.

Officials say there is a potential risk of a system-wide boil water notice. However, as of now, that notice has not been issued.

If you experience a water leak, here are your options, according to Charleston Water:

  • Turn off at shutoff.
  • Turn water off at meter via water key.
  • Call Charleston Water System 843 727-6800. They will shut it off at the meter - no charge.
  • Drip one-two faucets overnight (one drip/sec)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

