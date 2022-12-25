Crews rescue woman and dog from Christmas morning fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood City Fire Department said crews from multiple departments responded to a house fire on Christmas morning.

Officials said crews responded to Florida Avenue at around 7:25 a.m. after someone reported the fire. While they were on the way, dispatchers discovered that the caller was still inside the house and unable to get out.

When crews arrived, firefighters entered the house, found the woman inside, and got her out quickly. They added that they also got her dog out with her. Officials said the woman was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover.

More crews got to the fire soon after and were able to put out the flames. Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire. However, they believe it was electrical.

According to officials, firefighters from Greenwood City Fire Department, Greenwood County Fire Service and Highway 34 Fire and Rescue all worked together at the scene.

