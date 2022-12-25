FIRST ALERT: Santa’s Bringing North Pole Temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Arctic high pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine today, but highs will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. It will be another frigid night, lows will be in the teens to low 20s. It won’t be as windy as the past few days so it will feel like the teens to low 20s overnight. We begin a warming trend over the next week with highs in the low to mid 40s Monday, eventually in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will return to the 60s by Thursday with even warmer weather expected by New Year’s Eve - highs should be in the 70s on Saturday! A few showers are possible by next weekend as well as a cold front approaches the area.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 40, Low 22.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 45, Low 27.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 51, Low 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 56, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Stray Shower Possible. High 70, Low 57.

