91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas, Coroner confirms

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 91-year-old man was found dead Monday after going missing on Christmas night.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim, Marvin Henley from Anderson, went outside at around 10:00 p.m. to repair a broken water pipe. Henley reportedly went inside to change some of his wet clothes but went back outside to work on the pipe. Sadly, he never returned to the house, and deputies confirmed that his body was found today, not far from his home.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Henley’s body was found around 2:45 p.m. They added that his death was ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

Coroner Greg Shore reminded residents of the importance

We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.