Beaufort Co. encourages Christmas tree recycling

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry county is already reminding residents about an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their Christmas tree now that the holiday is over.

Beaufort County says its residents who have Convenience Center decals can drop off their live Christmas tree at any of the county’s convenience centers during normal hours. Trees should be placed in the yard waste bins.

Beaufort County residents who do not have the decal can still bring their live Christmas tree to either the location on Shanklin Road in Beaufort or on Simmonsville Road in Bluffton.

A message from the county reminds residents of these requirements for Christmas tree recycling:

  • Please make sure all ornaments, lights, and other decorations are removed from the trees prior to recycling them.
  • In anticipation of increased amounts of post-holiday waste and as a courtesy to other county residents, remember to flatten all cardboard boxes before placing them in the appropriate dumpsters.
  • Bubble wrap and air pillows can be recycled in the Plastic Bag & Film Collection bins at the Bluffton, Hilton Head, Shanklin and St. Helena Convenience Centers.
  • Remember, too, after the feast, recycle the grease. For more information about recycling household grease and other accepted recyclables at the Convenience Centers click here.

