Boil Water Alert issued for Ridgeville residents

The town of Ridgeville is asking residents to boil water before using it through Thursday...
The town of Ridgeville is asking residents to boil water before using it through Thursday afternoon because of burst pipes.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Ridgeville is asking residents to boil water before using it because of burst pipes.

The town’s water department said on its website the alert will continue through Thursday afternoon.

“There is such a high demand to get plumbers booked at this time, as other towns, cities, and counties are experiencing the same issues,” the post stated.

