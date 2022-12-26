Boil Water Alert issued for Ridgeville residents

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Ridgeville is asking residents to boil water before using it because of burst pipes.

The town’s water department said on its website the alert will continue through Thursday afternoon.

“There is such a high demand to get plumbers booked at this time, as other towns, cities, and counties are experiencing the same issues,” the post stated.

