Chilly weather for today, warmer days are ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chilly high pressure remains in control as we begin the last week of 2022!  Highs will stay in the 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Thankfully it won’t be as windy as the past few days so temperatures will feel like what they are. Look for another frigid night with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We will warm each day through the weekend with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, eventually into the 60s and 70s by the end of the week. Our next rain chance arrives late Friday through Saturday as an area of low pressure approaches the area. High temperatures will be mild over the holiday weekend, in the 70s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 45, Low 27.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 51, Low 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 55, Low 37.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Stray Shower Possible. High 68, Low 57.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Scattered Rain. High 70, Low 60.

