Colleton Co. firefighters investigate pair of Christmas Day fires

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Colleton County say a woman suffered burns in a fire that severely damaged her mobile home near Smoaks on Christmas Day.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews say they responded to two fires Sunday.

At 5:59 p.m., they responded to a home in the 1100 block of Strickland Farm Road just west of Smoaks after dispatchers reported several 911 hangup calls. When operators finally were able to get through to the woman at the home, she said her home was on fire and she was injured.

When crews first arrived, they found the single-wide mobile home 50% involved in fire. Crews treated the 70-year-old victim at the scene and called for a medical helicopter. They were also able to rescue six animals — two dogs, two rabbits, a pig and an iguana alive and in the back of the home, firefighters say.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a space heater the victim said had been placed close to towels, firefighters say.

Most of the victim’s personal belongings were destroyed in the fire.

The victim was taken by chopper to MUSC’s burn unit for treatment.

Second fire blamed on electrical line

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Mamie Lane. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Firefighters responded to a second fire that evening in the Jacksonboro Community at approximately 7:07 p.m.

The first crews on the scene of the fire in the 100 block of Mamie Lane reported fire coming from the front eaves of the single-story home.

Firefighters say the family used several fire extinguishers to knock down the flames prior to their arrival.

The cause is suspected to be an electrical line in the attic.

No one was injured and damage inside the living area was light, firefighters said.

