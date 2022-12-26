SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he’s transferring to Oregon St

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media.

Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson’s starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing himself in a Beavers uniform.

No. 17 Oregon State (10-3) used a two-quarterback system in its 30-3 victory over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. Starter Ben Gulbranson was told beforehand that Tristan Gebbia would get at least two series. Gulbranson didn’t let the decision faze him, completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He was named game MVP.

Uiagalelei, meanwhile, was benched after two series in Clemson’s 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Dec. 3, and coach Dabo Swinney announced that freshman Cade Klubnik would start for the 10th-ranked Tigers in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee on Friday.

The Tigers (11-2) started 8-0, but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was pulled in the second half. Klubnik came off the bench to spark a 27-21 victory over then-ranked Syracuse.

Klubnik was called on again in relief two weeks later in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. Then, when Uiagalelei started with two three-and-out series against the Tar Heels with a league title at stake, Swinney put in Klubnik and never looked back.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Uiagalelei was one of the top recruits in the country out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California. Over 35 games in three seasons for Clemson, he threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 59.8% completion rate and 17 interceptions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
The calls for a new investigation come as residents say their properties are still being hit...
SC gun range responds to state senator’s request for probe
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will open the reconstructed Edwin S....
New Folly Beach Pier will open Monday
Most Lowcountry counties were under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on...
Hate this cold? Get ready for a return to the 70s

Latest News

VIDEO: Top Sports Stories of 2022 5 through 1
VIDEO: Top Sports Stories of 2022 5 through 1
insert
Top 10 Sports Stories of 2022
VIDEO: Top Sports Stories of 2022 10 through 6
VIDEO: Top Sports Stories of 2022 10 through 6
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs during the first half of an NFL football...
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes