SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Expert offers tips to help manage mental health during the holidays

According to attending psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson, it's important to let go of...
According to attending psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson, it's important to let go of expectations and not to over commit yourself.(Dr. Caroljane Roberson)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The holidays are a time of happiness but for some it can also be a time of stress.

It’s a time of the year that comes with shopping, parties, travel and more. All of this can take a toll on your overall mental health.

It’s important to let go of expectations and not to over commit yourself, according to attending psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson.

Dr. Roberson says it’s also important to not be so tied to traditions during this time of year. She says you don’t have to go to every event, have the perfect meal and give the perfect gifts to enjoy the season.

“Have a check in with yourself and your friend and family and see where your energy levels are and check in on family and see how they are doing,” Roberson said. “A lot of times people get tied to doing something one way, but you can reinvent new ways to connect with each other.”

Dr. Roberson says another thing she suggests to people during the holidays is to simply put the phones down and get off social media for a bit and just enjoy that time with family and people around you.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
The calls for a new investigation come as residents say their properties are still being hit...
SC gun range responds to state senator’s request for probe
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will open the reconstructed Edwin S....
New Folly Beach Pier will open Monday
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Most Lowcountry counties were under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on...
Hate this cold? Get ready for a return to the 70s

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Holiday blood drives set for this week
MUSC is collecting a gift drive for its psychiatric patients, hoping to collect essential items...
MUSC holding gift drive for psychiatric patients
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC holding gift drive for its psychiatric patients
Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice