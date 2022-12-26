Expert offers tips to help manage mental health during the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The holidays are a time of happiness but for some it can also be a time of stress.

It’s a time of the year that comes with shopping, parties, travel and more. All of this can take a toll on your overall mental health.

It’s important to let go of expectations and not to over commit yourself, according to attending psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson.

Dr. Roberson says it’s also important to not be so tied to traditions during this time of year. She says you don’t have to go to every event, have the perfect meal and give the perfect gifts to enjoy the season.

“Have a check in with yourself and your friend and family and see where your energy levels are and check in on family and see how they are doing,” Roberson said. “A lot of times people get tied to doing something one way, but you can reinvent new ways to connect with each other.”

Dr. Roberson says another thing she suggests to people during the holidays is to simply put the phones down and get off social media for a bit and just enjoy that time with family and people around you.

