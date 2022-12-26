SC Lottery
Firefighters respond to fire on Stratton Drive

Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon.

The initial call came in at 2:15 p.m. for a reported fire on Stratton Drive, according to Charleston County Dispatch. That’s off of Ashley Phosphate Road close to Frankie’s Fun Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

