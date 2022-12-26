‘It’s just a part of you’: Community reacts to new Folly Beach Pier on opening day

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of community members visited the new, reconstructed Folly Beach Pier on opening day and say they are excited to enjoy the new pier.

Reopening months ahead of schedule, the pier was closed to the public on Oct. 19, 2020 and was expected to take 28 months to complete.

Measuring 1,049-foot-long, the Folly Beach Pier is built with a wooden walkway and railings built on concreate pilings and substructure. Mark Patrick, Charleston Country Parks of Folly Beach General Manager, says the most important element of the new pier is the concrete substructure that will make for a longer lifespan.

“The Folly Beach Pier is almost a Lowcountry iconic place to be, so being out here and not having it for two years was quite different; having it back open now, it’s pretty special,” Patrick says.

Dating back to the 1930s, many longtime residents of the Lowcountry have many memories enjoying the pier. Celebrating their 55th anniversary, Tommy and Dale Martin first started dating on the pier years ago and visited on the reopening.

“It’s just a stronger bond and we appreciate the time we spent here years ago. We have been back over the years with our child and our friends,” Tommy says. “It’s just part of you that’s what it is. It’s Folly Beach.”

The Martin’s reminisce on the pier, saying it was different then, being more of a dancing spot and just a spot to gather with an amusement park, merry-go-round, and bowling alley.

“Even when I was a small child out here, I came out with my parents and played in the water, would get a raft and ride the waves, go the amusement park and get on the Farris Wheel, get our candy apples and cotton candy,” Dale remembers. “It has a lot of memories.”

Now, the pier stands 22-feet above sea level on 228 concrete pilings. Located at the end of the pier, the Diamond Head platform is 7,500 square feet and includes shade structures, benches and additional seating.

Another longtime visitor, Pat Brennan, now brings her grandchildren to the pier and has been looking forward to the reopening for two years.

“I hope that everyone that comes down here can enjoy what we have enjoyed over the years,” Brennan says.

Pier operating hours are currently 8 a.m. to sunset (operating hours vary throughout the year).

