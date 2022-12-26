Lowcountry churches spread Christmas cheer to those in need: ‘it’s beautiful’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Celebrating Jesus’ birthday, multiple churches throughout the Lowcountry came together to spread Christmas joy to communities from Summerville to James Island.

For the third year in a row, the event ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ brought toys, bikes, hot meals, children’s clothing and groceries to 12 different communities. Over 1,400 toys were donated from multiple organizations and businesses before volunteers worked throughout the month of December to wrap everything.

Volunteers and church members gathered at St. Mark United Methodist Church on Sunday morning to fill large trucks with all the toys and meals before distributing them in different neighborhoods.

One volunteer, Latoya Fludd, shares how special it is for multiple churches to come together as one.

“It’s beautiful when we all come together, and we are wrapping the gifts; just be able to gather with other servants to bring a smile to children’s faces,” Fludd says. “It’s an overwhelming amount of joy for ourselves as well.”

To make sure everyone was fed on Christmas, they also provided 100 hot meals to each community they visited. Christine Madan experienced a similar act of kindness before she decided to help others.

“I used to be homeless, and now, I am able to help someone else who might be homeless,” Madan says. “It gives me a purpose to help someone that may be going through what I went through to show them that God can take you anywhere.”

The neighborhoods they visit are based on need and often communities that the volunteers are personal members of. One organizer of the event, Gail Lanter, says they get to see who the donations go to, which makes it an uplifting experience.

Vermell Meadors lost her brother last year who also served in the ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ event, and she is more determined than ever to give back.

“It’s awesome, they are like, ‘thank you, my Christmas wouldn’t have been the same without you here, thank you,’” Meadors says. “There’s so much gratitude and that’s why we want to continue to do it.”

As for the future of the event, volunteers say they hope to reach even more people and neighborhoods in the years to come.

