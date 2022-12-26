SC Lottery
MUSC holding gift drive for psychiatric patients

MUSC is collecting a gift drive for its psychiatric patients, hoping to collect essential items for patients who don't have a home to go back to after receiving care.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina’s Psychiatry Department is looking to bring some holiday cheer to patients in their care during the holiday season.

MUSC spokesperson Jessica Carter says the stress of the holidays can increase feelings of depression and anxiety. These episodes are often not planned and if a patient needs extended care they are usually separated from their family until they are discharged.

Carter understands this isn’t ideal during the holidays. So, MUSC is calling on the community to participate in their gift drive through Dec. 31, but they aren’t asking for typical holiday gifts.

“Sometimes they don’t have a place to go to after they leave. So, that’s why some of the gifts we’ve asked for are bookbags, toiletries, things like that,” Carter says. “They might not have those things to go back home to or have a home to go back to.”

The department tries to anticipate the needs of patients in their adolescent, adult, and geriatric units to best guide them after leaving the facility. They are asking for items like blankets, warm socks, and clothing.

Carter also says the uptick in psychiatry and mental health especially after COVID-19 have taken a toll on the staff and they are always looking for support from the community.

If you’re interested in supporting MUSCs psychiatry patients, you can do so via MUSC’s website or by visiting their office at 67 President Street in downtown Charleston.

