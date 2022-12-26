SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Rebuilt Folly Beach Pier to reopen Monday morning

By Patrick Phillips and Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The newly-reconstructed Folly Beach Pier, which was completed about two months ahead of schedule, is set to reopen to the public Monday.

The old pier, officially called the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier, originally closed on Oct. 19, 2020 for a complete rebuild. That project was expected to take about 28 months, which would have lasted through late February.

Officials say besides the unobstructed views of the ocean, the pier will provide better access and will have an expected lifespan of about 65 years, longer than most piers.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission said most of the pier is 25 feet wide. The 1,049-foot-long pier consists of concrete pilings and substructure with wooden walkways and railings. Wooden walkway panels are designed to break away in the event of large storms like hurricanes.

The pier features shade structures and benches and two areas of the pier were slightly widened to 33 feet and covered to allow additional space for fishing.

Pier operating hours are currently 8 a.m. to sunset, though those hours change throughout the year. The pier’s amenities include restrooms, the Pier 101 Restaurant and Bar, beach access, showed, and the Gangplank Gift & Tackle Shop.

CCPRC Executive Director Kevin Bowie said called the pier “a Lowcountry icon” and said they are thrilled to be able to reopen the pier in time for the holidays.

Commission officials also say the pier’s parking lot will undergo renovations for a brief period in January that will require the pier, restrooms, the gift shop, beach access and the restaurant to temporarily close. No timeline for that project has been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
The calls for a new investigation come as residents say their properties are still being hit...
SC gun range responds to state senator’s request for probe
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will open the reconstructed Edwin S....
New Folly Beach Pier will open Monday
Most Lowcountry counties were under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on...
Hate this cold? Get ready for a return to the 70s

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Folly Beach Pier set to reopen Monday
Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
MUSC is collecting a gift drive for its psychiatric patients, hoping to collect essential items...
MUSC holding gift drive for psychiatric patients
Trucks filled with toys and bikes ahead of visiting neighborhoods throughout the Lowcountry on...
Lowcountry churches spread Christmas cheer to those in need: ‘it’s beautiful’