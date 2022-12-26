Rebuilt Folly Beach Pier to reopen Monday morning

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The newly-reconstructed Folly Beach Pier, which was completed about two months ahead of schedule, is set to reopen to the public Monday.

The old pier, officially called the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier, originally closed on Oct. 19, 2020 for a complete rebuild. That project was expected to take about 28 months, which would have lasted through late February.

Officials say besides the unobstructed views of the ocean, the pier will provide better access and will have an expected lifespan of about 65 years, longer than most piers.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission said most of the pier is 25 feet wide. The 1,049-foot-long pier consists of concrete pilings and substructure with wooden walkways and railings. Wooden walkway panels are designed to break away in the event of large storms like hurricanes.

The pier features shade structures and benches and two areas of the pier were slightly widened to 33 feet and covered to allow additional space for fishing.

Pier operating hours are currently 8 a.m. to sunset, though those hours change throughout the year. The pier’s amenities include restrooms, the Pier 101 Restaurant and Bar, beach access, showed, and the Gangplank Gift & Tackle Shop.

CCPRC Executive Director Kevin Bowie said called the pier “a Lowcountry icon” and said they are thrilled to be able to reopen the pier in time for the holidays.

Commission officials also say the pier’s parking lot will undergo renovations for a brief period in January that will require the pier, restrooms, the gift shop, beach access and the restaurant to temporarily close. No timeline for that project has been released.

