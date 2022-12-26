Special delivery: Adopted pets delivered for Christmas morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some children got a very special surprise Sunday morning, their new best friend.

The Charleston Animal Society alongside “elves” from the Hendrick Automotive Group delivered puppies and kittens to loving homes on Christmas morning.

Kay Hyman, director of community engagement at the shelter, says this program is in its 12th year. She says it creates core memories for both parent and child.

“It never gets old seeing that door opening, the parent just grinning,” Hyman said. “The parents are like kids because they’re sitting there, knowing what they’ve already done, knowing what’s going to happen, knowing that their child has been asking for a long time for an animal, and they just keep saying no. And to have it come to fruition, and to see the kids, it’s magical.”

Volunteers delivered a 10-week-old kitten named “Pickles” to 7-year-old Cooper Baldwin, who was so happy to meet his new pet.

Baldwin said he was not expecting the four-legged gift but was eager to teach him how to sit.

Earlier in the day, volunteers delivered two kittens to a pair of twins and a puppy to a 16-year-old who had been asking for a pet for ages.

Don Smith, director of community relations at Hendricks, says this is a good way to give back.

He says they often have more volunteers than there are spots to fill them.

