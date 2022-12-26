Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties

OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks.

The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.

The low pressures pose a potential risk of a boil water notice, she said, noting that a boil water notice has not yet been issued as of noon on Monday.

The utility is reaching out to customers who are experiencing critical leaks, but Flasch said customers who suspect a leak can turn their water off at the shutoff valve.

BJWSA is also encouraging its customers to use their EyeOnWater app to determine if they have a leak. Any BJWSA customer who has not signed up to monitor their water usage can do so at the utility’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.