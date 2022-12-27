Another Cold Day But Temperatures Warm Up For New Year’s!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An upper level disturbance will move through the Lowcountry today, bringing with it more clouds and chilly temperatures. Thankfully it won’t be as windy as the past few days so temperatures will feel like what they are. Look for another frigid night with temperatures near 30 degrees. We will warm each day through the weekend with highs in the 50s Wednesday, eventually into the 60s and 70s by the end of the week. Our next rain chance arrives for New Year’s weekend late Friday through Saturday as an area of low pressure approaches the area. High temperatures will be mild over the holiday weekend, in the 70s. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could be a bit wet with the aforementioned showers.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 50, Low 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 56, Low 37.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Stray Shower Possible. High 69, Low 56.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Scattered Rain. High 70, Low 60.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Showers possible, High 71, Low 55.

