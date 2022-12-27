SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Another day of Southwest flight cancellations at CHS causing frustrations

The board that shows the status of Southwest Airlines flights at Charleston International...
The board that shows the status of Southwest Airlines flights at Charleston International Airport was a sea of red Tuesday.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The board that shows the status of Southwest Airlines flights at Charleston International Airport was a sea of red on Tuesday. Every flight on the board was cancelled.

According to flight tracking site Flight Aware, 18 Southwest flights were cancelled today at Charleston International.

“It’s devastating because you have plans, you want to get home before New Year’s and it’s all unexpected,” Carol Iozzo, whose Southwest flight got cancelled, said. “You just have to have patience.”

The line for the airline’s ticket counter was wrapped around the check-in area, full of customers hoping to find new flights, get refunds, or find answers. Some say it was impossible to get through to an agent on the phone, so they had to drive to the airport in hopes of talking to someone in person.

“They’re canceling everything on us,” customer Jose Hernandez said. “They’re just making it really a hard time for the travelers and I’ve tried to call customer service and it’s literally on a busy tone. I’ve been calling them since like 9 a.m. this morning.”

MORE: Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Some who couldn’t fly turned to driving. Live 5 asked rental car companies at CHS if the cancellations have impacted rental car availability. A spokesperson for Hertz said they’re working hard to serve thousands of customers whose plans have been disrupted by the severe weather, including those seeking one-way rentals due to flight cancellations.

Southwest Airlines released a statement Monday saying they are recovering from operational challenges.

They called the continuing challenges impacting customers and employees “unacceptable.”

In the statement, Southwest says they recognize falling short, and will work to make things right for those they’ve let down.

Flight Aware says 18 more Southwest flights are already cancelled for Wednesday, and eight more were cancelled on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may need to issue a boil water...
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
With research and the help of friends and neighbors, Antonio Inzillo is trying to fix his...
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’

Latest News

The Charleston Water System nearly reached its limit dealing with broken and burst pipes.
Charleston plumbers, public works overwhelmed with service calls in cold weather weekend
The Blood Connection is holding a blood drive Tuesday in the Carolina Bay neighborhood. The...
Group holds West Ashley blood drive after Christmas weekend deep freeze
Charleston County deputies are asking for information that may solve the Dec. 27, 2018, killing...
Deputies seek information in West Ashley cold case killing
Charleston County deputies are warning parents whose children may have received new electronic...
Charleston Co. deputies warn of ‘sextortion’ schemes targeting teens