Charleston Animal Society saves abandoned dog’s life

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is treating a dog that was abandoned in a cardboard box on their property.

The shelter says the dog was left their gate around 9 p.m. on Dec. 22. They say the dog was left to die with a life-threatening injury. The shelter’s surgical team rushed her into surgery when they found her the next morning.

“If not for our team’s expertise and care she would have perished. At the time she was barely clinging to life and unable to move. She is still in critical condition and is being treated by our team,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The Charleston Animal Society says it is illegal to abandon an animal, and there are alternatives to leaving them to die in a box.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident. If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to contact the department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 843-554-1111.

