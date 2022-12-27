Charleston Co. deputies warn of ‘sextortion’ schemes targeting teens

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are warning parents about online dangers amid an increase in “sextortion” cases.

“Did your child get a new electronic device for Christmas?” a Facebook post from the Charleston County Sheriff’'s Office asks. “Beware of the dangers they face online.”

Deputies say law enforcement officers across the nation have seen a rise in the number of cases in which young people, primarily teens, are coerced by online predators to send explicit images of themselves.

The predators then extort money from the teens by threatening to reveal the images online.

“The FBI recently reported a jump in this unlawful blackmail,” the post states.

Detectives have identified cases in Charleston County, the post states.

Deputies offer these suggestions for parents:

Explain to your children the rules of online behavior. They should never discuss sex with anyone and never send explicit images.

Please monitor your children’s activity online.

Victims of sextortion can suffer humiliation and depression. Provide support to your child if they have been targeted, and consider seeking help from a mental health professional.

Paying the money may not stop images from being leaked online. Consider contacting law enforcement or legal counsel first.

Unlawful activity targeting minors online can be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org/. The information is forwarded to law enforcement.

You can also report activity to local law enforcement. In Charleston County, call us at 843-202-1700.

These cases can be reported to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov/.

