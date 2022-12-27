City of Georgetown to hold special election on Tuesday

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown will be holding a special election to fill the city council seat vacated by Al Joseph on Tuesday.

City officials said two candidates had filed for the open seat, Republican Kelley Ray Johnson and Democrat Tamika Williams Obeng.

The special election will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your election day polling place, visit https://www.gtcounty.org/vote.

