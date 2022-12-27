Colleton Medical hosts supply, blood drives for animal shelter

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton Medical Center will host a drive to raise money and supplies for the Colleton County Animal Shelter next week while also collecting much-needed blood donations.

The hospital is partnering with The Blood Connection and Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter for the drive on Jan. 5. For every blood donation made that day between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Colleton Ambulatory Surgery Center, located at 304 Medical Park Drive, the hospital will donate $20 to Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter.

The facility will also collect supplies for the shelter during the drive:

Puppy and Kitten Food

Cat Litter

New or used towels/hand towels

Blue Dawn Dish Soap

Paper Towels

Multi-purpose Cleaner

Cardboard box tops

Blood donors must be healthy and weigh at least 110 pounds, be 17 years or older. Those who are 16 years old can give blood if they have written parental consent. Donors must bring a valid photo ID.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. Visit thebloodconnection.org/donate or call 864-255-5000 to make an appointment for the Jan. 5 blood drive.

