Deputies seek information in West Ashley cold case killing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a four-year-old deadly shooting case.

Aubrey Zanders was 39 years old on the night of Dec. 27, 2018, when he was fatally shot iin his own front yard.

Investigators say he walked out of his Ashley Hall Road home at about 1:10 a.m. to take out the trash while his girlfriend slept inside the home.

A witness said Zanders told her he was taking out the trash when he was confronted by two unknown males.

The witness told deputies she heard four gunshots.

Investigators found shell casings in the back porch area and front yard.

Deputies say they believe he may have encountered someone trying to break into a storage area, leading to the shooting.

Before he died at an area hospital, he described one of his assailants as a man with dreadlocks.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

