FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash blocks all lanes of I-26 near Volvo plant

State troopers say the crash happened at 12:31 a.m. on I-26 one mile east of the Ridgeville Road exit.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a deadly crash shut down the westbound side of I-26 in Berkeley County.

Troopers say the crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one mile east of the Ridgeville Road exit.

Troopers remained on the scene and said all westbound lanes were blocked as of 5:52 a.m.

There was no word on when any of the lanes were expected to reopen.

Drivers can avoid that portion of the interstate by taking Volvo Car Drive to Old Gilliard Road and then back onto I-26 West.

