SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

FIRST ALERT: Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County

State troopers say the crash happened at 12:31 a.m. on I-26 one mile east of the Ridgeville Road exit.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near the Volvo plant have reopened after a fatal early-morning head-on collision.

The crash happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. in the westbound side of I-26 near mile marker 188, approximately one mile east of the Ridgeville Road exit, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The 50-year-old driver of a 2018 Chrysler sedan was killed and a passenger in that vehicle was injured when a 2016 Hyundai SUV traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate struck that vehicle head-on, Ridgeway said. The driver and the passenger of the SUV were also injured in the crash.

Troopers say the victim died at the scene of the crash. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The three injured people were all taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment, troopers say.

Troopers remained on the scene but said all lanes had reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

There was no word on when any of the lanes were expected to reopen.

Drivers can avoid that portion of the interstate by taking Volvo Car Drive to Old Gilliard Road and then back onto I-26 West.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may need to issue a boil water...
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
With research and the help of friends and neighbors, Antonio Inzillo is trying to fix his...
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’
The calls for a new investigation come as residents say their properties are still being hit...
SC gun range responds to state senator’s request for probe

Latest News

The Blood Connection is holding a blood drive Tuesday in the Carolina Bay neighborhood. The...
Group calls for blood donations after Christmas weekend deep freeze
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Deadly crash closes I-26 westbound near Volvo plant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group calls for blood donations after Christmas weekend deep freeze
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Water System officials warn of possible water crisis