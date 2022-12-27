FIRST ALERT: Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 near the Volvo plant have reopened after a fatal early-morning head-on collision.

The crash happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. in the westbound side of I-26 near mile marker 188, approximately one mile east of the Ridgeville Road exit, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The 50-year-old driver of a 2018 Chrysler sedan was killed and a passenger in that vehicle was injured when a 2016 Hyundai SUV traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate struck that vehicle head-on, Ridgeway said. The driver and the passenger of the SUV were also injured in the crash.

Troopers say the victim died at the scene of the crash. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The three injured people were all taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment, troopers say.

Troopers remained on the scene but said all lanes had reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

Drivers can avoid that portion of the interstate by taking Volvo Car Drive to Old Gilliard Road and then back onto I-26 West.

