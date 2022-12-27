SC Lottery
Group calls for blood donation after Christmas weekend deep freeze

The Blood Connection is holding a blood drive Tuesday in the Carolina Bay neighborhood. The organization is trying to reach out to a younger generation of blood donors as Baby Boomers, traditionally the largest group to donate blood, begins to age out.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Blood Connection is hosting a community blood drive Tuesday in the Carolina Bay neighborhood after a weekend of bitterly cold weather.

Blood Connection officials say blood is needed year-round but especially during the holiday season and with the recent unexpected weather.

Three buses will line up at 2945 Amberhill Way in West Ashley from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who give blood will receive a beanie and up to $70 dollars in gift cards.

Blood Connection spokesperson Terra Strange says even with the advancement of science, a blood substitute still hasn’t been created for blood transfers. So, all the blood in hospitals used for surgery, unexpected tragedies, or cancer treatment must be donated by the community.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to think outside of the box to recruit more donors.

In the past, Baby Boomers have been the largest group to donate but Strange says as they are aging out, the group is looking to engage with and educate the younger generations to donate blood.

“You can donate every two months. It is really healthy for our bodies to do that, and our body is an amazing organ and just being able to naturally reproduce that back,” Strange says.

The Blood Connection provides a home-like environment for those donating blood allowing them to use their phone or watch a movie. All blood donors are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat before and after giving blood.

To schedule your appointment, click here and enter 29414 in the zip code section.

